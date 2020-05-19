Georgia Trivett

Georgia Juanita Trivett, age 93, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Mountain City Care Center. Georgia was born in Roan Mountain, TN on July 13, 1926 to the late Samuel Perry and Mollie Smith Perry. Georgia was also preceded in death by her loving husband Fred Trivett; sisters, Edith Norman, Mildred Skelding; brothers, Landon Perry, and Frank Perry.

Georgia had a passion for writing poetry and had several pieces published. She loved working in her garden and also enjoyed doing her housework. Many knew her through the shoe plant, where she worked for many years. Georgia served the Lord as a member of Piercetown Baptist Church for 45 years.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Cynthia Fields and husband Mark; granddaughter, Heather Cornett; great grandson, Luke Walk; nephews, David Skelding and Richard Skelding.

There will be a graveside service held at Campbell Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Georgia Juanita Trivett has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.