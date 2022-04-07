Georgia Marie Shomate, age 88, of Mountain City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Mountain City Care Center. She was born October 19, 1933 to the late Carl Walsh and Ollie Furches Walsh. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Spencer Shomate; son, Jesse Robert Shomate; sister, Virgie Stout, Louise Eller, Lonetta Owens; brothers, Richard Walsh and Frank Walsh.

Georgia liked to read her bible and loved going to church. She took care of others and loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking and sitting on the porch.

She was a member of Berea Baptist Church and later attended Calvary Baptist Church.

Georgia is survived by daughters, Dixie Widener and Diana Wagner; sons, David Shomate, Rick Shomate(Sheila) and Bill Shomate(Joyce); sisters, Janet Martin(Bob) of Ashland ,OH; brothers, Orville Walsh(Suzy) of Grundy, VA and James Walsh of Mountain City, TN; several grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several great- great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service and burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, April 5,2022 at the Rainbow Cemetery with Pastor Steven Spencer and Pastor Sam Icenhour to officiate. Pallbearers will be Ari Halberg, Chad Shomate, Mark Miller, Tommy Eller, Danny Eller, and JC Walsh

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 1661 Forge Creek Rd, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Georgia Shomate has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

