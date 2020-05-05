We are saddened to announce the passing of Georgia M. Greer, age 90, at her residence on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born December 26, 1929 to the late Brownlow and Mary Collins Blackburn. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Jason Greer; sisters Anna Lee Day and baby sister Grace; brothers: Carl Blackburn, Dub Blackburn and Howard Blackburn. Georgia attended Nelsons Chapel and enjoyed sewing and knitting.

Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Carla Heaton of Hampton, TN; three sons: Frank (Penny) Perkins and Robert Perkins, both of Butler, TN and Grady (Carol) Perkins of Mountain City, TN and one sister Christine Harmon of Elizabethton, TN. 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, several Nieces and Nephews also survive.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Potter Cemetery with Pastor Dwayne Dickson officiating. For those who were unable to attend, the service was uploaded on the Hux & Lipford Funeral Home Facebook page later Tuesday afternoon.

