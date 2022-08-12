George Ryall, age 69, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Duke University Hospital after a brief illness. George was born on December 19, 1952, in New York to the late George Ryall and Julia McBreen Ryall.

Those who knew George best would agree he Told It Like It Was. He was well loved, especially for his sense of humor. George had lived in Mountain City for 6 years and loved his community and loved where he lived. He was able to fulfill his dream of living in the country.

Those left to cherish his memories include the love of his life for 40 years, Colleen Ryall; sisters, Patricia Carroll (John), and Marie Padian (Jim); sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law who loved him very much; and several nieces and nephews.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (https://t2t.org/donate) or the Wounded Warriors Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org).

