We are saddened to announce the passing of George Lowe, age 75, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 15, 1945 to the late Bert Lowe and Pearl Buckles Lowe. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by spouses Rita Price Lowe and Jill Cress Lowe.George was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and he attended Little Doe Baptist Church. He was also a member of Taylorsville 243 F & AM.

George was a farmer but everyone who knew him knew him as much more. He had a passion for his family, history and politics. He served as County Executive from 1990-1998. He also served as County Commissioner, County Road Commissioner and served on the Mountain Electric Board of Directors for 35 plus years and on Tennessee Community Services Agency Statewide Board of Directors for several years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son Mitchell Lowe and wife Bridgette of Katy, TX; his step-son Steve McCoy of Mountain City, TN; two grandchildren Sarah and Sophia Lowe; his sweetheart Nancy Brown; special friends John Brookshire and several cousins. A host of friends also survive,

Funeral services were conducted at 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Sam Icenhour officiating. Eulogies were given by John Brookshire and Bruce Lacy. A Masonic Rites Funeral will follow. The family received friends from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Graveside service and interment were at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Shelby Hills in Bristol, TN. Active pallbearers were Chris Reece, W.O. Hampton, Joe Proffitt, David Arnold, John Brookshire, Joe Crosswhite, Benny Buckles, Bill Hill and Wiley Roark. Honorary pallbearers were Fredric Brandt, Jack Strickland, Tom Neaves, John Holloway, Howard Paul Stout, Mountain Electric Board of Directors, Jim Gilley, Ricky Isaacs and John Shoun.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Tariq and Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center. At other times friends may call at the residence, 8596 Hwy 67 West, Mountain City, TN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com. Professional services for the George Lowe family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.