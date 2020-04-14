Genola “Peggy” Roberts

Genola Ethel “Peggy” Roberts, age 78 of Mountain City, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Peggy was born on August 24, 1941 to the late Howard Leonard Campbell and Gladys Ruth Campbell in Butler, Tennessee. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Juanita Campbell and brothers, Mack Campbell, Jim Campbell, Jack Campbell, and John Campbell.

Peggy was a hard worker and put in many years at Mountain City Glove Plant and Film Salvage. She was a very loving mother and enjoyed having family get-togethers. She also enjoyed the beauty of growing flowers. Peggy was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 62 years, Earnest Roberts; son, Ricky Roberts and wife Patty of Mountain City, TN; sisters, Marsone Campbell of Mountain City, TN, Linda Buchanan and Ann Fritts of Butler, TN; brothers, Tom Campbell, Junior Campbell, Larry Campbell, Brian Campbell all of Butler, TN; step-grandson, Danny Cornett; special nieces, Michele McCloud and Angie Reece of Butler, TN; special great niece, Brandy Campbell of Butler, TN and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

There was a private graveside service held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Roberts Family Cemetery with Pastor Raymond Tester officiating. Pallbearers were Ray Potter, Jimmy Johnson, Brian Campbell, Chris Reece, Dean Campbell, and Travis McCloud. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com . The family of Genola Ethel “Peggy” Roberts has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.