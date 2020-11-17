Geneva Reynolds

Geneva Frances Reynolds, age 73, of Abingdon, Va., gained her angel wings on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was of the Christian faith and attended the Abingdon First Assembly of God for many years. Geneva later attended the Little Storehouse Baptist Church. She worked in several family run restaurants that were managed by her aunt, Geneva Fulton, including City Café, Wall Street Café, and Fulton Grill. She was also employed at the Bus Station Café, which was owned by Steve Wise, and Giant Café located in the once Giant Food Mart in Bristol, Tenn. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose door was always open.

Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Harold G. Reynolds; parents, Howard Steelman and Frances Adkins Steelman; granddaughter, Beth Ann Eisenhutt; two brothers, Roger Bowman and Dallas Bowman; and a sister-in-law, Cookie Bowman.

She is survived by three children: David Reynolds and wife, Scarlett, of Shelbiana, Ky.; Debbie Herbert and husband, Rob, of Abingdon, Va.; and Connie Gobble and husband, Daniel, of Butler, Tenn.; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Bowman of Chilhowie, Va. and Nancy Reynolds of Abingdon, Va.; six grandchildren: Brandy Markus and husband, Aaron; Miranda Sullins; Yvette Widener; Mark Widener and fiancée, Vanessa Deaver; Danielle Hernandez and husband, Erick; and Savannah Reynolds; five great grandchildren and a sixth on the way, David J., Audrey J., Seth A., Lio. U., Niomi G., and soon Asher G.; numerous foster grandchildren; and very dear and loved extended family Debbie and Mike Comelleri of Terra Haute, Indiana.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Chaplain Jim Tunnell officiating. Pallbearers were Chaz Gregory, Rob Herbert, Danielle Hernandez, Erick Hernandez, Aaron Markus, and Mark Widener. Visitation was held on Saturday from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Face coverings were required and social distancing practices were to be observed.

Those wishing to express sympathy online or send “Hugs from Home” may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Geneva Frances Reynolds is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).