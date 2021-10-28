Geneva Faye Johnson Woodard, age 80, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Sunday, October, 17, 2021 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC. Geneva was born on May 23, 1941 to the late Claude and Lillian Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Gary G. Woodard, Randy Woodard; sisters, Sue Carroll, Bonnie Carroll, Virgie Herman, Maureen Johnson; brothers, Paul Johnson, Claude Johnson Jr. and grandson, Randy Hamm.

Geneva was an outgoing, loving, and friendly woman who loved writing poems and songs and at one point held a music contract. She summed up her whole life in her last few words, “The main thing in my life is my children, I love my children” and it was so true. She attended Baptist Home Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Gail Miller, Connie Pendergraft (David); sons, Shane Woodard (Amanda), Ronnie Woodard; daughter-in-law, Lisa Woodard; sisters, Helen Rash, Carolyn Rash, Mary Carroll; brothers, Earl Johnson, Jimmy Dale Johnson, Thomas Johnson; special long-time friend, Bud Osborne; eleven grandchildren; several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1p.m. with preachers Rick Hurley and Bill Morefield officiating. The burial will take place at the Johnson Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Isiah Ross, Preston Ross, Brad Sutherland, Patrick Sutherland, Gary Woodard, David Pendergraft, Caleb Woodard, and Anthony Hall. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Wolfe and the staff at Watauga Medical Center.

A special thank you to Cindy Hyder for the love and care she gave Geneva.

The family will receive friends at the home of her son, Shane 4257 Cold Springs Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

