Gay Abernathy

Gay Pennington Greer Abernethy, age 96, of Mountain City, Tennessee went to her heavenly home on Saturday evening, March 13, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s at the Mountain City Care Center. Gay was born on November 12, 1924 in Laurel Bloomery, TN to the late Noah Pennington and Minerva Gilbert Pennington, she was the 1st born of twelve children. In addition to her parents, Gay was preceded in death by her first husband Chester Greer (1981); second husband Joe Abernethy (2006); sisters, Alice Davis, Barbara McLendon; brothers, Odell, Robert, Clem, Staley, Fred, Joe, Wallace and Ivan Pennington.

Gay loved God and her family. Miss Gay, as she was known at Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center, was a blessing to many with her vibrant smile, caring heart and sense of humor. She was active in her community while her health allowed. Gay was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church and a lifelong supporter of the Stateline Baptist Church in the Sugar Creek area of Laurel Bloomery.

Second to her love of God and family was her love of travel. She visited all 50 states plus Canada and Mexico. While in Alaska, on a six week bus tour, she chartered a plane and flew to Point Barrow so she could be above the Arctic Circle. Gay toured the Holy Land and fell into the Jordan River. She also spent two weeks in Australia.

Gay is survived by her only child, Vance Greer and wife Iris of Mountain City, TN; step-children, Nancy Truitt and Donnie Abernethy (Diana) of Lincolnton, NC; one sister, Ina Bennett of Bristol, TN; step-grandchildren, Joel, Kristie and Jacob. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.

The family received friends on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 1-2:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Ricky Campbell officiating. Pallbearers were Wade Thomas, Wayne Lewis, Gary Cobb, Terry Jordan, Jerry Jordan, and Mike Morefield. Honorary pallbearers were Steve Parker, Donnie Abernethy, William Greer, and Larry Ashley. Graveside service and burial followed from Stateline Cemetery in Laurel Bloomery, TN.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church (building fund) 421 West Main St. Mountain City, TN; 37683 or Stateline Cemetery c / o Clay Wilson, 3800 Sugar Creek Rd., Laurel Bloomery, TN 37680. Friends may call at the home of her son Vance Greer, 322 Sage Valley Circle, Mountain City, TN 37683.

