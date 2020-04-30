We are saddened to announce the passing of Mr. Gary Lee South age 65 of Mountain City, Tennessee who passed away on Saturday April 18, 2020 in Hudson, N.C. Gary was born to Carol and Shirley Osborne South on May 22, 1954 in Mountain City, TN. He graduated from Johnson County High School with honors in 1972.

He is survived by daughter, Amanda South Furches, son, Joshua Gary South and wife Brooke; brothers, Gene South, Frankie South, Jimmy South, Johnny South, David South, and sister, Becky Snyder; grandchildren, Kristen Roark, Jada Furches and Kinley South; multiple nieces and nephews and special friend Diane Collins Mortz. Gary was preceded in death by both his mother and father.

Due to current situations, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.