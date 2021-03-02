Gary Garland

Gary C. Garland of Tusculum, TN, passed away February 22nd at the age of 73. He was born on January 19, 1948 to the late Dana Lilford and Nina Easter Davis Garland.Gary grew up in Mountain City and was a 1967 graduate of Johnson County High School.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and received the following medals and commendations: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze services stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal, and Marksman. In October of 1975, he came to Greene County as a Trooper for the Tennessee Highway Patrol and retired in 2002. Gary was a member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he had served as an Elder.

Survivors include his wife: Donna Brooks Hayes Garland; three children: Brett Garland, Holly Hayes Ferguson and husband, Kevin, Jesse Hayes and his wife, Amber; six grandchildren: Justin Gosnell, Joseph Gosnell, Grace Hayes, Martin Hayes, Allison Hayes, and Matthew Hayes; sister-in-law: Diane Garland; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece: Sandy Garland; father-in-law: J. C. Brooks; special brother-in-law: Phil Brooks; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Vicki and Jackie Nanney, Van and Debbie Brooks; special caregivers: Cindy Gosnell, Beth Harris, and Ashley Bailey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Frieda and Jerry Noens, Cherene and Bill Nichols and an infant, Winnie Lee; four brothers and three sisters-in-law: D.L. Garland and his first wife, Mary Garland, and his second wife, Peggy Garland, Del Garland, Dearl and Kathleen Garland, and Tom Garland; mother-in-law: Mary Sue Brooks.

The family will receive friends from 2 – 6 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Shiloh Cemetery with Chaplain Nathan Varnier officiating. The family would like to express special thanks to Caris Hospice for their kind and compassionate care from Courtney, Jennifer, Barbara, and Barb and the family’s guardian angel- Zonya Cureton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the Greene County Humane Society.