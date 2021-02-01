We are saddened to announce the passing of Gary E. Bumgardner on Sunday, January 17, 2021 in Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Elizabethton, TN. He was born to the late Earl Bumgardner and Earleen Phipps Bumgardner on May 10th 1951. in Avondale, PA. He was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church, he loved Nascar and just sports in general.

Those left to cherish his memory include; Daughter, Bobbie Dickens (Norm) of Mountain City, TN. Sister; Ann Bumgardner Trade, TN. Brothers; Dave Bumgardner (Debbie) Trade, TN, Jody Bumgardner (Jenny) Trade, TN, Rick Bumgardner (Linda) Sneads Ferry, NC. Grandchildren; Christy Dickens, Joseph Dickens, Chris Dickens. Great Grandchildren; Liam Potter and Madelyn Stanton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside service for Gary will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday January 23rd 2021, at the Trade United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Tony Potter to Officiate.

Graveside service for Gary will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday January 23rd 2021, at the Trade United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Tony Potter to Officiate.