Gail Lena Snyder age 76, of Mountain City, TN, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born June 11, 1943 to the late Hardin Snyder and Myrtle Shelton Snyder. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Carl W. Snyder; son, Scott C. Snyder, and brother, Wayne Snyder. Gail was a 1961 graduate of Johnson County High School.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Jackie Snyder; grandson, Cody Jordan; sisters, Joan Peters and husband Danny, Joyce Snyder and husband Burl, Sue Roark and husband Pablo, and Barbara Furches and husband Dayton; special friend, Renee Eller. It was Gail’s wish to be cremated and no formal services will be held.

Memorial contributions in Gail’s memory may be made to the Johnson County Rescue Squad 203 Vandilla Street, Mountain City, Tennessee Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com . The family of Gail Lena Snyder has entrusted her care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.