Frederick “Glynn” Payne, 94, of Newark, DE, went to be with his Lord on September 18, 2022. He was born in 1927 on Forge Creek, Mountain City, TN to the late Roy Clyde Payne and Hettie Loretta Curd Payne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Willie “Earl” Payne and sister, Opal “Irene” Payne Richardson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 72 years, Dorothy Roten Payne, of Newark, DE, his son, Marvin Payne (Linda) of Middletown, DE, his daughter, Cathy Cranfield (Robert) of Rehoboth Beach, DE and include his brother, Lowell “Paul” Payne (Ima Jean), of Mountain City, TN, sister-in-law, Joyce Payne of Newark, DE, brother-in-law, Fred Roten (Georgie) of Johnson City, TN, and sister-in-law, Margaret Wachenheimer (Andre) of Rochester, PA. Grandchildren include Kimberly Payne Coleman (John), Karen Payne Boyer (Rick), Steven Payne (Ana) and Christopher Cranfield. He also has 10 great grandchildren.

Glynn was raised and worked on a farm in eastern Tennessee before being inducted into the Army active service in 1951. He served in the Korean War until 1953 and transferred into active reserve until 1957. His career began at the REA (Rural Electrification Administration) in Mountain City and continued after moving to Delaware at Continental Diamond Fiber Company (Newark, DE), Bell’s Supply Co. (Wilmington, DE) and retiring from Wilmington Supply Co. (Wilmington, DE).

Glynn enjoyed gardening, fishing, boating and woodworking. He was a Faithful Christian man and was an active member of EverSpring Church in St. Georges, DE.

