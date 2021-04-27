Freddie Lunceford

We are saddened to announce the passing of Freddie Dean “Fred” Lunceford, at the age of 59, who passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at his residence. He was born on December 19, 1961 in Carter County, Tennessee to the late H.R. Rash and Shirley Lunceford. He was a carpenter. He loved fishing, cooking out and playing video games. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Laura Lunceford.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter; Sabrina Gregory, Mountain City, TN., a son; Daniel Lunceford, Mountain City, TN., three sisters; Marie Dowell, Brenda Lunceford, and Debbie Bowman, a brother; Allen Lunceford. Many nieces and nephews, his beloved dog Pinkie Baby, and special friend Fred Mooney also survive.

A Graveside Service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in the Isaacs Cemetery on Rabbit Hollow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Gale Hartley to officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., at the cemetery, prior to the service.

Honorary Pallbearers: Avery Brown, Daniel Lunceford, Benny Brooks, and William Roush.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The Freddie Dean Lunceford Family have placed his arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN 37683.