Fred Kennon Crow, born on 2-22-46, rejoined the love of his life of 55 years, Lynda Sue Crow on 4/16/22 surrounded by his family at home after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Elizabethton, TN and was of Baptist faith. He moved to Butler, TN in 1977 where he lived out the remainder of his life. He was a graduate of Elizabethton Cyclones and obtained a degree from Nashville Auto Diesel Collage. He worked as a welder by trade in the local 538 Plumbers and Pipefitters Association of John-son City, TN until he retired and was a proud gold card holder and member for 54 years. He was known as a golden arm welder throughout his career. It was said that he could weld anything from the crack of dawn to a broken heart.

His hobbies included working on his race cars and antique truck, watching his son Mark Crowe and son at heart Michael Kyte drag race. He enjoyed hanging out at Isaacs’ Garage where he had many friends. He loved watching any sport on television as well as his favorite sit com Mash. He never met a stranger and loved his family with everything he had.

He is proceeded in death by both parents, Walter Crow, Ruby Crow, Brothers, Sam, and Denis Crow all of Elizabethton, TN and wife Lynda Sue Crow of Butler, TN.

He is survived by his 2 children Mark Crowe (Charmaine) of Butler, TN, Melissa Jollie (David) of Ai-ken, SC. 4 Grandchildren that he was very proud of, include SWCN Crowe, Marcus US Navy NMCB1 (Seabee), Benjamin Jollie, Rebekah Jollie, Joseph Jollie and 1 step grandson Ronnie R Woodby of the US Navy. Three sisters Betty Stout (Paul), Nancy Hodge (Ron), Shirley Kyte. Many nieces and neph-ews with special mention to Sister-in-Law, June Crow and nieces Sabrina Love and Tracy Hayes for all the love and support throughout his illness.

Fred had some wonderful friends that stayed by his side and helped with anything needed even if it was to take off the trash or mow the yard. Thank you to Cody Stout, Danny Huddleston, Lenny Zimburg and Jim Birchfield for all your help, love, and support.

Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 in the Walnut Mountain Cem-etery with the Rev. Harvey White officiating. Burial will follow the service. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 11:50 a.m. Saturday will be: Michael Kyte, Carl Lee Widner, John Holloway, Cody Stout, George Robinson and Darren Isaacs. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Phil White, Lenny Zimburg, Larry Price, Johnny Proffitt, Bryan Kyte, Keith Love, Jerry Matherly and Guy Bottine. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home

Family would also like to extend a special thanks to Amedysis Hospice Nursing staff and Gail Miller CNA who truly made a difference in the wonderful care she provided. Fred would light up when he knew she was coming for a visit. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 11:50 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

