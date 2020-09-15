Franklin Winters

Frankie Winters, 69, of Damascus, VA passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, TN following a sudden massive stroke. He was a native of Washington County, VA and was a son of the late Charles and Annis Winters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hobart Winters and Albert “Tooty” Winters.

He had lived in Chilhowie, VA for several years prior to moving back to Damascus, VA where he made his home with this sister and brother-in-law, Evon and Homer Wilson, since 2012. Frankie worked for Mid Mountain Foods. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working outdoors, and was a huge Virginia Tech and Washington Redskins fan. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by one sister, Evon Wilson and her husband, Homer, of Damascus, VA; one brother, Randy Winters of Laurel Bloomery, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service were conducted at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the graveside at Sunset Memorial Park, Damascus, VA, with Pastor Robby Coggins and Pastor Greg Poe officiating. Those who wished to attend the graveside service were asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am Wednesday. Due to the health and safety of those in attendance at the graveside service, CDC guidelines were required including the use of wearing a face mask. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting the website. Mr. Winters and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.