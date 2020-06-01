Franklin Price

Franklin Delano Price, age 88 of Mountain City, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Ashe Memorial Hospital. Franklin was born on October 5, 1931 to the late Soloman Price and Mary Manuel Price in Creston, NC. In addition to his parents, Franklin was preceded in death by his sisters, Clemmie Price and Minnie Price and brothers, Thurman Price and Troy Price.

Franklin retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years and 3 days of serving his country. After retiring from the Air Force he was a truck driver and business owner. Franklin was of the Baptist faith and attended Sutherland Methodist Church and Trade Methodist Church.

Survivors include his special friend, Barbara Jeanette Lawrence of Zionville, NC; daughter, Mary Price of Mountain City; grandchildren, Shane Lynn Holly of Elizabethton, Cody Lathaniel Holly of Mountain City, Bethany Lucille Holly of Elizabethton, Aurora Grace Price of Mountain City; great grandchildren, Rosalee Marie Greene, Rayden Ray Greene, Franklin Lathaniel Holly all of Elizabethton; sister, Maggie Brown of Mountain City; brother, Richard Price and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Trade Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastor Sam Icenhour officiated and military honors were accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers were Ed Crowder, Roger Sturgill, Dean Oliver, Rocky Nelson, Jim Gilley, R.D. Oliver, Blaine Snyder, Everett Adams, Dick Grayson, and Jeff McGlamery.

