Frank John Anderson, Jr., age 82, passed away on January 29, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Frank was born in Elyria, OH on April 22, 1939 to the late Frank John Anderson, and Mary Anderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David; his daughter, Julie; his very special uncle, Leon Anderson and his beloved golden retriever, Elway.

Frank retired from Ford Motor Company Michigan Truck, Wayne, MI as a supervisor of the paint department and moved to Butler, TN in 1989. A few years later he worked and retired again from Lowe’s in Elizabethton, TN. He was one of the pioneering founders of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Mountain City, TN; was a member of the Knights of Columbus, volunteered with the St. Anthony Bread food ministry and the NECX prison ministry. As a life-long woodworker, he crafted the chapel alter at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Elizabethton, TN. Frank also loved to volunteer at Doe Elementary School as a math and reading tutor.

Frank was a huge benefactor to Elyria High Catholic School college scholarship program for children in need, as well as St. Jude’s and Disabled American Veterans.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Rosemary, of 40 years; sister, Diane Anderson; daughters, Jill Cooper (Lee), Lorraine Burnette (Charlie); sons, Jim Anderson (Mary), John Anderson III, Joel Anderson (Kathy), Roger Stuart (Mary), Kenneth Stuart, Art Stuart (Leslie), Danny Stuart; 35 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s name may be made to Elyria Catholic High School, Scholarship Fund, 725 Gulf Road, Elyria, OH 44035.

A “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a later date. Honorary pallbearers are Frank “John” Anderson III, Frank “JJ” John Anderson IV, Dennis Henson, and Larry Grove

