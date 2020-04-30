We are saddened to announce the passing of Frank Donovan, age 81, of Mountain City, TN on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Watauga Medical Center. He was born April 6, 1939 in Queens, NY to the late George and Eleanor Goetz Donovan. Frank was a retired police officer of the New York Police Department, a US Army veteran and member of Elks Club of New York. He was a member of Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Donovan, of the home; daughter Kimberly Donovan of New York; son Peter Donovan of New York; sister Rosemary Coraggio of IN and grandchildren Austin Donovan, Calleigh Donovan and Abigail Donovan. Several nieces and nephews and long time friend Chuck Ferrara also survive. Friends may come by the funeral home to sign the register at their convenience. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Frank’s memory to Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship, 1923 Hwy 421 North, Mountain City, TN 37683.

A live stream memorial service will be held at a date to be announced later. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com. Professional services for the Frank Donovan family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.