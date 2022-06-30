Frank Alton Chappell, age 84 of Banner Elk, NC, passed away on June 21, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center. He was born February 24, 1938 to the late Edward and Beatrice Chappell.

Frank was a 1956 graduate of Cranberry High School in Elk Park, NC. He met many people when he managed the Sears-Roebuck store in Mountain City from 1969-1993. He enjoyed golfing and was the “jack of all trades” who could fix anything. Frank was also a United States Army veteran who served from 1957-1959.

Survivors include his children, Frank Chappell Jr. (Barbara), Karl Chappell (Lisa), Vicki Stout (Michael), Steven Chappell, Kristy Perry (Norman); brothers, Don Chappell, Terry Chappell; ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A private memorial service for his immediate family will follow the visitation with Pastor Sam Icenhour officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Frank Alton Chappell has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.