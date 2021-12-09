Frances Nell Oliver, age 73, of Trade, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. She was born on December 4, 1947 in Banner Elk, NC to the late Omar Fletcher and May Greenwell Fletcher.

Nell was a great mother. She was hardworking and a go-getter, she could help raise money for any cause in the community. Nell loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loves to fish and enjoyed gardening. Nell was a member and past Matron of Maple Chapter #79 Order of Eastern Star.

Nell was a member of Trade United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 57 years, R.D. Oliver; son, Dean Oliver and wife Angie; sister, Ruth Stansberry; grandchildren, Harley(Kyle), Tyler(Courtney) and Summer(Trent); great grandchildren, Kaden, Rylan, Zander, Aralynn, Amelia, Atticus, and Mathais; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special cousin, Mary Campbell; special canine friend, Molly.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastors John Crabtree and Don Morris. The graveside service and burial will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. from Trade United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff McGlamery, Tyler Shell, Roger Sturgill, Kyle Parsons, Summer Oliver, and Doug McFadden. Honorary Pallbearers are the Member of Trade United Methodist Church and Members of the Maple Chapter #79 O.E.S .

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Trade United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 420 Modock Road, Trade, TN 37691.

The family respectfully requests no food.

