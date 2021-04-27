Floyd Fenner

Floyd Harold Fenner, age 85 of Mountain City, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Mountain City Care & Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health. He was born April 28, 1935 in Mountain City, Tennessee; the youngest child of the late William and Virgie Fenner. Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Loretta Jone Fenner. He is also preceded in death by brothers, Clarence, Bill and Paul Fenner as well as sisters, Beatrice Jelf, Verna Lee Gentry, Gladys Barlow and Mae Loggins.

Harold was a retiree from Raytheon. Playing the guitar and singing were his passion next to God.

Survivors include daughter, Glenda Leonard and husband Butch; sister, Loretta Lowe; sister-in-law, June Mills; companion and friend Etta Roberts as well as several nieces and nephews.

There was a private family viewing followed by a graveside service and burial at Reece Memorial Cemetery on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Floyd Harold Fenner has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.