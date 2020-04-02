Flora Hess

Flora Virgie Snyder Hess, age 88, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home in Mountain City, Tennessee. Flora was born on September 14, 1931 in Trade, Tennessee to the late Ira Washington Snyder and Amanda Dowell Snyder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John C. Hess on September 27, 2017. She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Annie Cleo Snyder, Fannie Wilson, and Ider Pardue and brothers, Arthur Snyder, Claude Snyder, Charlie Snyder, Edward Snyder, Stanley Snyder, and John Snyder. Flora was a member of Antioch Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Connie Payne and husband Larry of Knoxville, TN; son, Jerry Lipford; grandchildren, David Payne, Craig Lipford and wife Cheri; great grandchildren, Abby Lipford, C.J. Lipford, Austin Payne; sister-in-laws, Ellen Dancy and husband Jack, Shelby Ford; special nieces, Betty Ann Johnson and Sharon; special friends, Tula Wilson, John Harmon, Wade Thomas, Mark Brindre, Phyllis Miller, Karen Winslow and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be no formal services held. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Flora Virgie Snyder Hess has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.