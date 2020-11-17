Farris J. Thomas

Farris James Thomas, age 91, of 111 Harbin Drive, Mountain City, TN passed away in the afternoon of Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1929 in the Brushy Fork Community of Ashe Co, NC to the late Asa Thomas and Blanche Snyder Thomas. He was also preceded in death by his only sibling Argus Thomas.

He graduated from Riverview High School in Fig, NC. He worked in the garment industry for most of his working life and was the first employee hired by the Leco Co. He and his family moved to Mountain City, TN in 1964 to be closer to work. He also worked in the garment factories in Latta, SC and West Jefferson, NC before retiring. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Mountain City, TN and had previously been a member of Roan Creek Baptist Church. He was a faithful Christian and regularly attended Sunday school and Church. He had a large number of friends who regularly visited him.

He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Pauline Hampton Thomas who was a devoted and loving caregiver during the four months of his illness. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on December 19. He is also survived by his daughter Janet Thomas Crooks and her husband Michael Crooks of Green Mountain, NC; step granddaughter Emily Crooks. He is also survived by Argus’s children who live on the west coast. He leaves behind many faithful friends and number of cousins.

The family received friends from 12:30-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Ricky Campbell officiating. Graveside service and burial followed from the Reece Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an organization of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.The family of Farris James Thomas has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.