Evelyn Arnold

Evelyn Sue Arnold, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home. Evelyn was born on November 9, 1930 to the late Victor Broyles and Maude Pierce Broyles in Old Butler of Carter County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Park Arnold, who passed away in 2013; her son, Tommy Arnold; siblings, Ethel Garland, Ralph Broyles, and Earl Broyles.

Sue was a long time employee of the local factories such as Leco, Levi Strauss, and Burlington. She enjoyed crocheting and making special things for her family and friends. She was also well known for her homemade rolls and cinnamon rolls. Sue was a devoted member of Little Doe Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Sandy Snyder and husband Lynn, who she loved like a son; sister, Corine Arnold; grandchildren, April Grindstaff and husband Kenny; Ricky Snyder and wife Miranda, who was also her caretaker, Tom Snyder and wife Sally; great grandchildren, Megan Hart and husband Casey, Joshua Grindstaff and wife Taylor, Brianna Snyder, Dawson Snyder and girlfriend Shea Huyard, Addy Snyder, Maston Snyder; great great grandchildren, Sloane Hart, Carter Hart, Collins Hart, Isabella Grindstaff; best friend, DeEtte Hampton; daughter-in-law, Faye Brickey; also several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her three special fur buddies (Skip, Hank & Boone) who she loved dearly.

The family received friends from 12:30-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Little Doe Baptist Church. The funeral service followed at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Kreg Smith officiating. The graveside service followed at the Butler Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ricky Snyder, Tom Snyder, Dawson Snyder, Maston Snyder, Kenny Grindstaff, Joshua Grindstaff, Casey Hart, Carter Hart, Jerry Garland, and Herb Hampton.

The family would like to thank all of Sue’s previous caregivers, Connie Clawson, Vickie Stout, Dawn Lunceford, Audrey Perry, and Ballad Home Health and Hospice for their kindness and compassion. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Evelyn Sue Arnold has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.