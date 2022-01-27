Etta Mae (Tootsie) Roberts, age 80, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at her residence. She was born on September 19, 1941 to the late Guy Arney and Anna Mae Matherly Arney. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Roberts, and her sister, Loretta Garver.

Advertisements

Tootsie loved flowers, gardening, and cooking. She was a wonderful mother, cook, and enjoyed taking care of everyone. She also enjoyed music and played the piano and sang for her church.

She was a member of Doe Valley Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Elisha Milam and Toni Rollins (Jim); son, Jason Roberts (Emily); stepchildren, Melody (Todd), Tim (Robin), Mark (Vicky), and Sheila; brother, Russell Arney (Carolyn); grandchildren, Rhenda Kelly (Tyson), Cristy Clark Taylor (Eddie), Jamie Roberts (Dawn), Jarrett Roberts, Jodi, and Gracie; great-grandchildren, Landon, Elliot, Makenzie, Dylan, Kolby, Brayden, Faith, Hope, Dawson, Blade, and Gage; brother-in-law, Phillip Garver; special friends, Lois, Nancy and Shelby; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The graveside service and burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Rock Springs Cemetery with Pastor Mike Fenner to officiate. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Etta Mae Roberts has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683