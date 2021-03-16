We are saddened to announce the passing of Esther Perry age 91 on Saturday February 27, 2021 at the Laurel Medical Center, Laurel MD. She was born on February 23, 1930 in Beckley, WV to George DeBord and Chessie DeBord. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Andrew Perry also 2 brothers Ralph DeBord and Robert DeBord and a sister Doris Minor. She was a member of Mountain Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include Son and daughter in law; Kenneth and Debbie Perry Jefferson, NC. Granddaughter; Ashley Perry Jefferson, NC. Sister in law; Ruth Coldiron. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Service for Esther were conducted at 1pm on Friday, March 5, 2021 in the Hux Lipford Funeral Home with Brian Weaver to officiate. The family received friends from 12 until 1 pm prior to the service. Burial followed in Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

At other times friends may call at her son and daughter in laws residence 183 B.J. Drive, Jefferson, NC. Online condolences may be sent on our website. Esther Perry’s family have placed her arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.