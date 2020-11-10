Ernest Tidwell

Ernest Clevon Tidwell, age 77, of Mountain City passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home. Ernest was born on May 10, 1943 to the late Robert C. Tidwell and Carrie Buttrey Tidwell in Hickman County, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Wanda Hood Tidwell; sister, Beatrice Larkins, and brothers, Odie Tidwell and Iris Tidwell.

Ernest was a firm believer in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He enjoyed being surrounded by his family and his church family. Ernest retired from Northeast Tennessee Correctional Complex as a Correctional Captain, where he spent many years doing a job that he loved. He also liked gardening, landscaping, hunting, fishing, and just talking with people. He enjoyed living life in the mountains of East Tennessee, and will be dearly missed by his family.

Those left to cherish his memories include his son, Jason Tidwell and Cassidi Reed; sister, Catherine Wright; granddaughters, Sophie Tidwell and Katie Tidwell. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Mountain City Church of Christ. There will be a private graveside service held at Locust Gap Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.

The family of Ernest Clevon Tidwell has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.