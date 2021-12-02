Elvertie Irene “June” Tester, age 91, of Mountain City, passed away on Friday evening, November 19, 2021 at the Mountain City Care and Rehab Center. June was born on September 19, 1930 in Ashe County, NC to the late Lynn Graybeal and Elverta Roten Graybeal.

June was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother known to many as Ma, Granny or Great Granny. Some of the fondest memories she left her children, grandchildren and family were her Sunday afternoon meals. The table may have been small, but she always made sure there was plenty for anyone that came. Many Sunday meals consisted of chicken and dumplings and peach cobbler.

June had many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and she loved them all. Words cannot describe how deeply she will be missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Tennessee Tester; Barry Wiggins (son) of Kennet Square, PA; Michelle Sanderlin (daughter) of Mountain City, TN; Donna Tester (daughter) of Mountain City, TN; Barbara Brewer (step-daughter) of Mountain City, TN; Bill Graybeal (brother) of York, PA; Elwood Graybeal (brother) of Mountain City, TN; Dean Graybeal (brother) of Gap, PA; Ed Graybeal (brother) of Mountain City, TN; and Allie Tester (grand-daughter) of Mountain City, TN.

Those left to cherish her memory is Judy Latham (sister) of Coatesville, PA; Johnny Graybeal (half-brother) of W. Virginia; James Graybeal (half-brother) of W. Virginia; Patty McCumbers (half-sister) of W. Virginia; Linda Harris (half-sister) of W. Virginia; Lena Russel (half-sister) of W. Virginia; and Brenda Fillipas (half-sister) of W. Virginia.

Children Eugene Edwards of West Chester, PA, Jimmie Edwards of Lancaster, PA; Cathy Blevins of New Port Richey, FL; Peggy Baker of Marianna, FL; Eddie Tester of Mountain City, TN; Gary Tester of Mountain City, TN; step-daughters; Linda Davis of Mountain City, TN; and Carolyn Dennis of Lenoir, NC. June had 23 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. The graveside service and burial will immediately follow the funeral at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Adam Forrester, Matthew Forrester, Derrick Ellison, Cody Ellison, Adam Winters, Kenneth Roark, and Billy Joe Tester.

At other times, friends may call at the home of her granddaughter, Belinda Tester, at 125 N. Murphy Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mountain City Funeral Home to help assist with funeral costs.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain City Care Center for their loving care and compassion shown to June during her final months.

