We are saddened to announce the passing of Elouise “Toots” Fletcher, age 90, on Saturday, September 21, 2020 in Hillview Nursing Home in Elizabethton, TN. She was born August 16, 1930 to the late Phillip and Mary Campbell Potter. “Toots” was a member of Midway Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and raking leaves to make sure her yard and driveway were clean. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Paul Fletcher; sisters: Montine Clawson and Roetta Harmon and brothers: Bud Potter, Truman Potter and Charles Potter.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sisters: Jeanette (Ray) Greene and Evelyn Cable. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service was held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in Fletcher Cemetery (Little Dry Run Road) with Rev. Ray Greene, Rev. Greg Thompson and Rev. Leonard Fletcher officiating. The family received friends from 3:30-4:00 p.m. prior to the service. Active pallbearers were Joe Clawson, Brad Dugger, Austin Clawson, Jerry Gill, Harlee Mann and June Potter. Honorary pallbearers were Raymond Campbell, Jim Phillips, Lester Ward, Dr. Raina Sluder, staff of Hillview Nursing Home, and James Ward. At other times friends may call at the home of her sister Evelyn Cable, 761 Greggs Branch Road, Butler, TN.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Midway Baptist Church.