Elmer Wallace

Elmer Blaine Wallace, age 86 of Creston, NC passed away on October 14, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Mae Martin Wallace. Elmer was a carpenter and an Army veteran. He enjoyed riding around with his dear friend Rick and he loved spending time with his great nieces.

Those left to cherish his memories include his brother, Tom Wallace and wife Judy of Trade, TN; sister, Joyce Stephens of Creston, NC; three nieces, JoEvelyn Roop and husband Rick, Kim Wilson and husband Brian, and Debra Phillips and husband Joey; great-nephews, Heath Roop and wife Chelsea, Samuele Wilson, Sawyer Phillips, Silas Phillips; great-great nieces, Layla, Bellamy, and Emerson Roop; special caretaker, Rick Roop; many other cousins and special friends.

A graveside service was held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wallace Family Cemetery in Trade, TN with Pastor Derrick Wilson officiating. The family of Elmer Blaine Wallace has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.