Ellen Garr

Ellen Dare Garr, age 79 of Mountain City, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. Ellen was born in Cass, West Virginia on July 13, 1942 to the late James Cassell and Edna Cassell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Edward Garr; sister, Laura, Sis and brothers, Sam and Lloyd. Ellen loved going to church, praying, and taking care of her family. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Terri Lewis (Steve), Roxanne Fenner (Tim); sons, Rick Garr (Susan), Jim Garr (Kathy); sister, Phyllis Ulmer (Charlie); grandchildren, Stephanie Wells, Tamara Messer, Ashley Wilson, Glenda Hatley, Kenzie Lytle, Brittany Garr, Emily Garr; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 11:00-12:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Corinth Baptist Church. The funeral service followed with Pastor Billy Morefield officiating. The graveside service and burial followed the funeral at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jim Garr, Rick Garr, Terry Garr, Randy Garr, Ralph Eastridge, and Billy Morefield. Honorary pallbearers were the men at Corinth Baptist Church, Joe Sutherland, Paul Morrison, and Terry Reece.

At other times, friends and family may visit the home at 3587 Deer Run Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Ellen Dare Garr has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.