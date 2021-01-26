Elizabeth Walsh

We are saddened to announce the passing of Elizabeth “Anne” Walsh, who passed away on January 16, 2021. She was born in Damascus, VA, to the late Earl Ralph Poff and Elizabeth Smythe Poff. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Wills Walsh, Jr. She was a graduate of Damascus High School, a member of the Red Hat Society, a homemaker and business owner of Greever and Walsh. She loved Flower Gardening and Reading. She attended First Christian Church. She loved helping people while working at the Johnson County Election Commission.

Those left to cherish her memory include; Stephanie Walsh and Robert DePinto, of Naples FL, Sharon Walsh Reece and Noah of Johnson City, and Susan Walsh Rosas and Mario of Lenior, NC. Brother; Tommy Poff and Brother in law Dick Walsh. Grandchildren; Samantha Dollar, and A.J. And Mattie Reece. Great Grandchildren; Everleigh and Emmaleigh Dollar.Special friends; Joe and Darlene Atwood, Mary Sue Walsh, Judy and Bill McGuire, Evelyn Cooke, Butch Walsh, Deena Wiley, Peggy and Buster Brown. and Several Nieces and Nephews also survive.

