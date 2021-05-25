Elizabeth Sue Brookshire, age 61, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at her home. She was born on October 29, 1959 to Mary Hawkins and Kenneth Brookshire. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father and a very special aunt, Stella Shoun. Liz was an over the road truck driver for many years. In 2014 she was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer. With chemo and radiation she went into remission, she was a cancer survivor and had fought hard to stay in remission.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather Dickens and husband Michael; granddaughters, Kenzie, Mikaela and Samantha Carroll (Daniel); great-granddaughters, Brooke and Maddison Estep; special nephew, Brandon Brookshire; special friend, Jeannie Gregg; mother, Mary Hawkins; sister, Lisa Hawkins and brother, Jeff Brookshire (Teresa).

Her last wishes were to donate her body for cancer research so she could someday help others. There will be no services.If you would like to make memorial contributions please do so to the cancer society of your choice in Elizabeth’s memory and honor.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 South Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683 is assisting Elizabeth’s family.