The family of Elizabeth Priscilla Slemp Gentry are saddened to announce the passing of their beloved Mother on December 18, 2021, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home. She was 97 years of age at the time of her passing. Elizabeth was a daughter, Mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, great great-grandmother, friend, farmer, and homemaker. She was born at home in the Neva community of Johnson County, Tennessee, on December 30, 1923, to Charles Franklin “Charlie” and Nettie Florence Arney Slemp. Elizabeth attended Brownlow Elementary School and Johnson County High School from which she graduated in 1941. She furthered her education by attending Business School in Elizabethton, Tennessee. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, reading her Bible, spending time with family and being an active member of the Johnson County Senior center. She was a member Pleasant View Christian Church and also attended God’s Country Church.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, her five siblings Elsie Slemp Mercer and husband, Paul, of Winsor, Virginia; Vennie Slemp Wilson and husband Robert of Mountain City, Tennessee; Clydie Slemp Bear and husband Marion, of Champaign, Illinois; Orville Slemp and wife Lola of Mountain City, Tennessee; McDonald Slemp and wife Ruby of Mountain City, Tennessee, her two husbands, Carl Smith Courtner and Richard Dale Gentry, and one grandson, Mark Blaine Courtner of Mountain City, Tennessee.

Those left to treasure memories of Elizabeth are her four sons Lynn Courtner and wife Carlene of Mountain City, Tennessee; C. Steve Courtner of Johnson City, Tennessee; Randy Gentry and wife Susanne of Johnson City, Tennessee; and Curtis Gentry and wife Melinda of Elizabethton, Tennessee, her nine grandchildren, Rick Courtner, Jackie Courtner, Tammy Courtner Rohm and husband Lonnie, and Will Courtner all of Mountain City, Tennessee; Ryan Gentry and wife Haley, Kayla Gentry Strange and husband Tanner and Austin Gentry all of Knoxville, Tennessee; Megan Gentry Lewis and husband Brett of Woburn, Massachusetts; Alec Gentry and wife Sophie of Johnson City, Tennessee, her 8 great-grandchildren, Shane Hightower, Amanda Tester, Tommy Ward, Mark Ward, Hannah Courtner, Emersyn Strange, Ellery Strange, and Cadence Lewis, great great-granddaughter Emma Tester, and Thaddeus Kelly, whom she considered one of her sons, her many nieces and nephews and friends.

Family will receive friends, Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021 from 11am-12:30pm at Hux-Lipford funeral home, Mountain City Tennessee. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. with the Reverend Randy Johnson and Reverend Mark Potter officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ryan Gentry, Brett Lewis, Austin Gentry, Alec Gentry, Rick Courtner and Shane Hightower.

Honorary pall bearers are Tom Icenhour, Chris Icenhour, Thaddeus Kelly, Shane Hodge, Tony Simcox and Aaron Simcox.

The family of Elizabeth Slemp Gentry would like to recognize and extend a very special thanks to the Ivy Hall Nursing Home and Amedisys Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Johnson County Senior Citizens Center, 128 College Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.huxlipfordfh.com.