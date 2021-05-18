We are saddened to announce the passing of fourteen month old Elijah Hilton on Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was born February 7, 2020 to Shawn Hilton and Annabelle Miller Hilton. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother April Hill of Newport, TN; his maternal grandmother Rebekah Phipps and maternal great grandfather Kenneth Phipps.

A graveside service was held in Acre Field Cemetery on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with Michael Blankenship officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Arrangements for the Hilton family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.