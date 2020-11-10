Eleanor Hollaway Carrier Vannoy, age 89, passed away November 4, 2020 at Mountain City Care and Rehab after an extended illness. She was a former resident of Bristol. She was the daughter of the late Glenn and Polly Snyder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands: William Ernest Hollaway, Dr. E. E. Carrier and Fred Vannoy and by her two children: Michael and Peggy Hollaway.

Eleanor is survived by her sisters: Frances Kitchell, Vida Bunting, Wilma Bunting and Norma Ransom; her grandchildren Annie, Megan and Hillary; three stepsons: Jeffrey Carrier, Freddie and Charles Vannoy. She is also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law Mack and Linda Hollaway; several great grandchildren and very special and faithful friend Mrs. Jo Bill Mullins.

Eleanor was a former owner of House of Flowers in Mountain City, TN and an agent for Woodmen Insurance. Her greatest and most rewarding achievement was her dedication to Christ which she demonstrated through her many activities in her church. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Gray, TN where her former husband Ed Carrier was pastor until his death I 1991.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of Mountain City Care and Rehab and to Drs. Shine and Whitlock for their excellent care and love they gave to her for the last ten years.

A graveside service and interment were held in Sugar Grove Cemetery in Butler, TN on Saturday November 7th, 2020 with Brian Hollaway and Frank Ransom officiating.

Due to Covid-19, it is respectfully requested that everyone attending wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Professional services for the Vannoy family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN