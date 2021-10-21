Elaine Wallace Holman, 87, of Hydes, Maryland, passed away at Gilchrist of Towson on September 18, 2021 surrounded by her devoted family. She was born and raised in Trade, Tennessee. Upon graduation from Johnson County High School in 1951 she moved to Washington, D.C. and worked for the F.B.I. and the Federal Trade Commission. In 1953 she married her high school sweetheart, Joe K. Holman. They eventually settled in Baltimore County and together they owned and operated Lamp Lighters Corporation, a highway safety company where she worked for forty-three years, and never retired. Elaine also helped her husband develop commercial properties in northeastern Baltimore County.

Elaine took great pride in her vegetable gardens and she enjoyed propagating plants, including those passed down from her grandmother. She mastered Southern style cooking and enjoyed entertaining her family over a weekly pot roast, but only after all the chores were completed. Elaine famously started or ended every conversation with the weather report and spoke highly of her first home in the mountains of Tennessee where the weather was always perfect. Elaine will be remembered for her tireless work ethic and pure grit.

Elaine is survived by her two daughters, Donna Kuhn (Frederick) and Sheila Johnson (Chris) and her four grandchildren, Joseph Johnson, Jennifer Johnson, Courtney Kuhn Callegary (Henry), and Allison Kuhn. She is predeceased by her husband; her parents, Russell and Alice Mae Wallace; and her brothers, Jay Fred, Jim, and Gene Wallace.

Visitation was held at the Schimunek Funeral Home, 610 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air on Thursday, September 23rd. A funeral service was be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 24th at 11:30 AM. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Chris Johnson, Frederick Kuhn, Joseph Johnson, Henry Callegary, Jeremy Freeman, Herb Tart and Rocky Wallace. Memorial contributions can be made to the Johnson County Center for the Arts, 127 College Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.