Elaine Reece

We are saddened to announce the passing of Elaine M. Reece, age 78, who passed away on Sunday, May 2nd, 2021 at her residence. She was born September 10 th , 1942 in Chadds Ford, PA. to the late J.D. Miller and Bertha Koffman Miller. She was a homemaker who loved animals, music, and working in her flower garden and was a member of the Center View Church of Christ.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Brian Reece, and four brothers, Junior Miller, Sonny Miller, Charles Miller, and Billy Miller. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 62 years, Stephen Reece, Sr.; three sons and daughters-in-law; Stephen Jr. and Lorie Reece of Newton, NC, Barry and Brenda Reece of Mountain City, and Quint and Luci Reece of Mountain City; a daughter-in-law, Donna Reece of Mountain City; three sisters, Jewel Roop, Mary Sapp, and Joy Jennings; one brother, Jay Miller; five grandchildren, Matthew Reece, Nancy Reece, Trevor Reece, Jeremy Reece, and Brionna Reece; three step-grandchildren; Jay Kleine, Dawn Roberts, and Sean Kleine; seven step-great-grandchildren; and special

friend, Marie Porter. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the nurses and niece Kathy

Meyer.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The Reece Family have placed her arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN 37683.