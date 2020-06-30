Edna Wallace

Edna Mae Greer Wallace, age 93, of Mountain City, TN, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Mountain City Care Center. Edna was born on March 10, 1927, in Watauga County, NC to the late Marion Fonso Greer and Lola May Greer. In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Wallace; sisters, Iva Lee Mahala, Margie Johnson; brothers, Roger Greer, Charles E. Greer; son-in-law, Wayne Edwards.

Edna worked and retired with 30 years of service from the R M R Corporation in Elkton, MD.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Betty Sue Wallace Edwards and Elsie Cline; son, Carl E. Wallace; sisters, Jean Neal, Mary Robinson, Betty Comer; grandchildren, Wendy Kincaid, Wayne Edwards, David Edwards, Michael Cline; great-grandchildren, Brianna Hall, Sydney Hall, Carlin Kincaid, Hanna Edwards, Zachary Edwards, Weston Edwards; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Ricky Campbell officiating. Entombment followed at Zionville Baptist Church mausoleum, Zionville, NC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edna’s memory to Disabled American Veterans.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Edna Mae Greer Wallace has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.