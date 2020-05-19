Edna Smith

Edna Elizabeth Smith, age 89, of Mountain City, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Mountain City Care Center. She was born November 24, 1930 to the late Avery and Ruth Lipfird. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Loyd “Bud” Smith; daughters Cynthia Smith and Anna Laura Smith; two sisters Hazel and Irene; brother Bill.

Edna was employed by Burlington Industries for 20 years. She was a member of Liberty Christian Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible, bible stories, and before her health declined cooking and baking.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Pam Poteet and husband Tim, Mary Stout, Melissa Wilson and husband Adam; son Tim Smith; Grandchildren Brian Smith(Lisa), Beth Poteet(Raul), Shawna Smith, Douglas Arnold(Kayla), Tiffany Branner(Michael), Neil Hawkins, Lindsey Hawkins, Amber Rose and several great grandchildren.

Graveside service and burial were held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Phillippi Cemetery with Pastor Maurice Widener to officiate. Pallbearers will be Adam Wilson, Tim Poteet, Bill Adams, Raul Gonzalez, and Jonathon Roark. Honorary Pallbearers were staff of the Mountain City Care Center, Dr. Sluder, Dr. Jones, and Dr. Whitlock.

The family extends a special heartfelt thanks to Mountain City Care Center for all the special love, care and always going the extra mile, Amber Rose for always making sure she was taken care of, Dr. Raina Sluder, Dr. Daniel Jones, Dr. John Whitlock, and Dr. Jim Shine. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com . The family of Edna Elizabeth Smith has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.