Edna Kyte, age 90 of Butler, TN, passed away on Friday morning, April 1, 2022 at her home. Edna was born on April 15, 1931 to the late Emerald and Winnie Robinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Little Bud, Big Bud, J.D., Delmer, Ray, and Glenn; sisters, Shirley Norris, Fern Stalcup, Faye Fritts, Grace Pierce, Bonnie Rash and step-grandchild, Teresa.

Edna enjoyed gardening, flowers, birds, and collecting angel figurines. She also loved her animals dearly. Edna was a kind and loving person who will be missed by all who knew her.

Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Danny Kyte; daughter, Brenda Townsend and husband, Bud, whom Edna loved as a son; grandchildren, Misty Kyte, Garret Kyte, and Jordan Wisecup; step-grandchildren, Michael, Jimmy, and Christina; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Maddox, Colton (Pickle), and Mia; sister-in-law, Betty Robinson; special brother-in-law, Charles Norris; special friends, Ed Townsend, Joan Arnold, and Tammy Jordan and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The graveside service and burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dale Owens, Ed Townsend, Jeff Roten, John McEwen, Sammy Lunceford, and Craig Peters. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Norris, Ken Luckett, Steve Cross, and Randy Norris.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Edna Kyte has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

