Edna Fletcher

Edna Louise Fletcher, age 91, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday evening, June 5, 2020 at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone, NC. She was born on July 18, 1928, in Johnson County, TN (Forge Creek Community) to the late Joe Johnson and Hilda Dunn Johnson. In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Dunn and Carrie Mast; brothers, Fred Dunn and Rev. Glen Johnson; son-in-law, Len Cable.

Edna was a caretaker for her mother for many years. She worked for many years at the Glove Plant in Mountain City, TN. She loved to be with people and spend time talking with them. Edna had an infectious laugh. She loved to quilt and was a great cook. Edna deeply loved her family. She was a member of Nelsons Chapel Baptist Church.

Edna is survived by daughters, Brenda Joyce Cable of Sugar Grove, NC, Judy Marek and husband Walt of Debary, FL, and Donna Champion and husband Jim of Matthews, NC; grandchildren, Brenda Cable Stansberry and husband Barry, George Keith Cable, Cheryl Cable Greene and husband Michael, Christopher Machulski, Michelle Given and Alex Champion; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Stansberry, Caleb Stansberry, Chandler Stansberry, Ethan Greene and wife Cathryn, Andrew Greene, Jeremiah Greene, Isaiah Greene and Joshua Greene; sisters, Pearl Jones and Ethel Banks; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family received friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Michael Greene and Pastor Ethan Greene officiating. Graveside service and burial followed from the Dunn Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers were Alex Champion, Caleb Stansberry, Chandler Stansberry, Andrew Greene, Jeremiah Greene, and Isaiah Greene.

