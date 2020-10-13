Edith Crowder Cornett, age 95 of Mountain City, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, VA. Edith was born on April 17, 1925 to the late Wiley and Pearl Crowder in Mountain City, TN. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Karl Cornett (August 17, 2018); sisters, Blanche, Pearl, Leah, Thelma, Jennie Lee, Ruby Dean; brothers, Ralph, J.C. Roger, Wiley, Edgar; son-in-law, Vance Gentry.

Edith and her husband were local business owners in Mountain City for 69 years where they owned and operated Cornett’s Furniture. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also always enjoyed quilting and walking. Edith was of the non-denominational faith.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Joyce Matheson of Mountain City, Judy Gentry of Shady Valley, Aaron Cornett and wife Ann of Mountain City; sister, Gladys Campbell and husband Wade; grandchildren, Melissa Eller and husband Richard, Pam Matheson, Karla Andrews and husband Walt, Kristy Bishop and husband Steven, Matthew Cornett and wife Mackenzie; great grandchildren, Chloe and Zachary Eller, William Andrews, Lauryn and Levi Bishop, Ace and Knox Cornett; step great grandchild, Megan Woods and husband Galvin; step great great grandchild, Kaiden; sisters-in-law, Chessie Cornett, Barbara Wilson and husband Alf; brother-in-law, George B. Cornett Jr. and wife Carmie; several nieces, nephews, and many special friends and neighbors.

There was a graveside service held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park with speakers Gerome Frandle and Tanner Shomin. Pallbearers were Matthew Cornett, Steven Bishop, Walt Andrews, Richard Eller, Zachary Eller, William Andrews, Mel Melissaris. Honorary pallbearers were Darnell Kilgore, Norman Culver, Hoover Gallaway, Jim White, Andrew Hoots, Tom Hoots, Dr. Ferandez, and Dr. James Shine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Johnson County Senior Center, 128 College Street, Mountain City, TN 37683 or Johnson County EMS, 203 Vandilla Street, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family on our website.

The family of Edith Crowder Cornett has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683.