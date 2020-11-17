Earl S. Atwood, age 81, of Forge Creek Road in Mountain City, Tennessee, went to his heavenly home peacefully on November 12, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born August 10, 1939 in Butler, Tennessee to the late Vernie and Eva Atwood.

Earl was a member of Nelson Chapel Baptist Church for over 50 years, and a member of Taylorsville Lodge #243 F&AM for 46 years. He was a teamster, logger, and a truck driver for over 50 years. Trucking was his passion.

Those left to cherish his memories include his loving wife of 55 years, Lois Mast Atwood; son, Chris Atwood and wife, Kim; grandson who was his pride and joy, John Atwood; sisters, Dorthy Reece and husband, DW of Butler, Tennessee, Jean Perkins of Dekalb, Illinois, Lois Lathrop and husband, Joe of Dekalb, Illinois, Margret Campbell of Butler, Tennessee; brother, Bob Atwood and wife, Mary of Butler, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews, and many special friends.

The family received friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors Albert Bentley and Eugene Braswell officiated. A Masonic service followed at the funeral home. Interment took place at the Dunn Memorial Park Cemetery after the services. Pallbearers were Keith Gwinn, Michael Mast, Phillip Mast, Doug Hammons, Charlie Hawkins, and Bobby Hicks. Honorary pallbearers were Alf Wilson, Elwood Arnold, Randy Arnold, Jack Shook, Jack Cress, Kenneth Crowder, and Bud Worley.

The family kindly asks that everyone please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.The family of Earl S. Atwood has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.