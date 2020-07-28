Earl Junior Reed, age 74 of Butler, TN passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home. Earl was born on November 6, 1945 in Sullivan County, TN to the late Cam and Susie Reed. In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his step-son, Johnny Stanton. Earl was a member of Baker’s Gap Baptist Church.

Earl is survived by a large loving family, including his wife of 14 years, Linda Reed; step-children, Teresa Thompson (Charles), Sue Stanton, Kay Pope (Earl), Nancy Holman (Bobby), Bobby Stanton, Timothy Stanton (Christina Hyatt), Richard Stanton (Pamela Reynolds); step grandchildren, Tiffany Stanton, Daniel Stanton, Douglas Stanton (Mystery Smith), Roy Thompson (Autumn Lovace), Brandon Stanton, Laura Rook (Randy), Annah Thompson (Kevin Shelton), Sophie Stanton, Jessica Marsh, Tiffany Pope, Hank Pope, Christy Smith (Brandon), Jason Stanton (Christie); step-great great grandchildren, Paityn Laws, Libby Laws, Sigh Thompson, Will, Madison, Kylee and Madelya; brothers, Wallace Reed (Judy), Bob Vanover (Wanda); nieces, Lisa Mutter, Julie McKinney, Dottie Reed; nephews, Danny Reed, Chris Reed, Robert Vanover, Eric Widener; cousins, Hubert Reed (Deanna); special friends, Tammie Richardson, Maggie Reed Moore, Linda Wilson (Ben), and Steven Anderson and family.

The family received friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors Dennis Peterson and James Richardson officiating. The graveside service and burial immediately followed at Baker’s Gap Cemetery. Pallbearers were Timmy Stanton, Richard Stanton, Bobby Holman, Earl Wolfe, Roy Thompson, Danny Reed, and Charlie Thompson. Honorary pallbearers were Matt Johnson, Tyler Hall, Ronnie McDaniel, Matt Eggers, Dan Arney, Doug Arney, and the members of Baker’s Gap Church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the hospice employees, Joshua Perkins, and everyone who has visited and took care of Earl. At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 218 Draft Road, Butler, TN 37640.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help cover funeral costs. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Earl Junior Reed has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.