We are saddened to announce the passing of Earl Jones, age 90, who passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at his residence. He was born November 4, 1930 to the late Sam Jones and Thelma Brown Jones. He was was a retired military veteran having served 22 years in the US Army. He enjoyed woodworking, crafts and riding motorcycles.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Janet Jones of the home; three daughters: Pamela Colclough (Jacy) of Levittown, PA; Nancy Apai (Greg) of Pennington, NJ; Angela Taylor (Jason) of Lakeland, TN; son David Jones of Ewing, NJ; sister Pansy Sealy of Longs, SC; three grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. A private memorial will be held at a later date. The Jones Family have placed his arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN 37683.