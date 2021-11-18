Her Favorite Quote is “It’s not how much you love but how much you are loved by others”

We are saddened to announce the passing of Dyanna Gail Kirk Cannon, age 69. Today the Lord reached down softly and took her hand and took her home at her residence on Tuesday, November 09, 2021. Di was born on August 20, 1952 to the late Harold Kirk and Eliza Derosette Kirk in Holden, West Virginia.

Dyanna was a member of Mountain View Church of Christ in Bluff City, Former Employee of the Johnson County Sheriffs Department as a Sargent Major and was a Wizard of OZ Collecter. She was also one of the pioneer women of trucking.

She leaves behind the ones she loved so dearly, her husband Clarence Bubba Cannon, daughter Eliza Hailey and Austin Roark, Bluff City, TN, sons: Tommy Comer and Eve Grayson of Mountain City, TN, Timmy Comer and Arielle of Dallas, NC and a granddaughter, Lyric Summer Kiss Comer.

Brothers: William Kirk and Flo of Springfield, OH, Kenny Kirk, OH, Johnnie Kirk and Denise Renolds, OH and Eugene Chapman, Columbis, OH. Many Nieces and Nephews, great Nieces and Nephews, friends and special cousin Drema Nash also survive

A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday November 11, 2021, with a service to follow at 6:00 pm. with Gary Dull officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at huxlipfordfh.com

Arrangements for the Dyanna Cannon family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, 300 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.