Dwight Greenwell

We are saddened to announce the passing of Dwight J. Greenwell, age 59, on Sunday, July 25, 2021 in Life Care Center of Elizabethton. He was born June 11, 1962 to the late Lois Jean Greenwell Guy. Dwight was a former truck driver for Maymead. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by two brothers: Junior Guy and Leon Guy and a sister Francis Guy.

Those left to cherish his memory include: aunts Betty Payne, Betty Greenwell, Gearleen Dugger and Cheryl and nephew Dewey Guy. Special friend Carmella Matney also survives.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. As per his request there will be no formal service held. Arrangements for the Greenwell family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.